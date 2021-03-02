Gurugram school murder: Petition challenging prosecution sanction against police officers filed

The Haryana government’s decision to decline prosecution sanction against four police officials, accused of framing a bus conductor for the murder of a seven-year-old student, was challenged before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday by the deceased boy’s father, who filed a petition in this regard.

Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for deceased boy’s father, said the petition was filed to quash the order passed by state government declining the prosecution sanction against the four officials. “We filed a petition in order to challenge the state government’s decision to sanction prosecution against the officials.”

Earlier in December last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) had filed a supplementary charge sheet before a CBI court against four police officials, including the former ACP and SHO of Bhondsi police station and the investigation officer of the case, for falsely implicating the conductor of the school bus and accusing him of sexual assault and murder.

Last month, a special CBI court on Panchkula had observed that the state government is “sleeping over” the CBI’s request for prosecution sanction like “Kumbhakarna”. The state government had declined the prosecution sanction saying that the officials made an error in investigation but there was no fault in their intention.

Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary to government of Haryana, home department, passed an order on February 19, observing that there may be instances of not adopting the correct approach depending upon the circumstances of the case, but the intention of the investigation officer to conduct the investigation in the right perspective has to be seen. The intention and the ultimate objective of both the agencies were to focus on the main offence of the murder of a seven-year-old boy.