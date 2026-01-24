Gurugram sets monthly 50 km dust-control target to curb rising PM10 levels

The district’s civic bodies have set a target to make 50km of identified stretches dust-free every month for the rest of the year by deploying mechanical sweeping machines, sprinklers, among others, said officials. According to MCG officials, the first phase focuses on Basai Chowk to Umang Chowk. (HT)

The clean air action plan constituted by the Municipal Corporation of Gururgram (MCG) this month,lists a total of 294 identified road stretches, ranging between 1 and 5km in length, where year-round deployment of large mechanical road sweeping machines (MRSMs) and mobile smog guns mounted on cleaner-fuel vehicles are proposed to curb suspended dust particles, said MCG officials.

According to MCG officials, the first phase focuses on Basai Chowk to Umang Chowk. Other key stretches include, Hero Honda chowk to Hari Nagar Cut Tak, Hero Honda chowk to Subhash Chowk Tak, Kadipur School road to Umang Chowk and Rajiv chowk to Hero Honda Chowk, among others.

According to the plan, PM10 levels are to be restricted below 176 µg/m3, a ten percent drop from the average of 197 µg/m3. It further noted that the average annual coarse particulate matter concentration remained between 180 and 220 µg/m3 since 2021.

Currently, the MCG is responsible for running a fleet of ten mobile, five stationary smog guns, along with 18 MRSMs. However, the targets for 2026 are set to expand the fleet by another 20 MRSMs estimated to cost ₹ 26 crore and 11 truck-mounted smog guns, for which another ₹ 6 crore may be demanded from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), said officials.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB)’s estimates based on its dust portal said that around 528 static sprinklers are being installed on construction sites greater than 500 sq. meters. The board added that a shortfall of 235 such units is expected to be addressed in 2026 to prevent dust and silica from being carried onto roads by construction vehicles.

A comprehensive assessment of the roads in the plan found stretches with the right-of-way above 60 feet of about 287.26km suitable for large-size MRSMs. It has no provisions for another 99.64km of road length suitable for medium-size MRSMs on RoW between 20-60 feet and 3114.16km for small-size MRSMs on RoW less than 20 feet.

“The tender approval for all different-sized MRSMs is currently in process. Based on the existing available infrastructure, the target of 100% coverage can be achieved after the initial three months of implementation of dust reduction measures,” the senior MCG official said adding that sprinklers and MRSMS are currently deployed on around 38 identified routes across the city, which will see changes as per the plan’s requirements.