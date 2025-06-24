After a steep decline in the sex ratio earlier this year, Gurugram has shown signs of recovery with the figure crossing the 900 mark for the first time in 2025. According to the district health department, the sex ratio in May stood at 917 girls per 1,000 boys — a marked improvement from 751 in March, which had sparked alarm across the administration, officials said. Gurugram sex ratio improves after March slump

Health department officials attributed the turnaround to intensified inspections, legal action, and awareness campaigns aimed at curbing gender-based sex selection. “The declining sex ratio was a matter of serious concern. We intensified our inspections, especially after the March data. After taking action, the figures rose in April and May,” said Dr Alka Singh, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

Official records show the monthly sex ratio for 2025 as follows: January – 877, February – 850, March – 751, April – 907, and May – 917.

District authorities cracked down on illegal practices under the PCPNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques) Act. In one case, an ultrasound technician was arrested in a sting operation for disclosing the sex of a foetus. The centre was sealed, and action was taken against the accused, according to district health officials.

Dr Pradeep Kumar, deputy civil surgeon and PCPNDT nodal officer, said, “We are taking help from decoy patients and using sting operations to catch repeat offenders. Our team conducts surprise inspections and follows up on every complaint.”

According to Kumar, licences of 66 ultrasound centres have been suspended or cancelled this year for non-compliance. Eleven raids have been conducted under the MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy) Act and two under the PCPNDT Act.

To further tighten surveillance, a district-level task force has been constituted under the Deputy Commissioner. It works in coordination with the police, health, and legal departments to monitor ultrasound centres and prevent sex determination. “We organised awareness camps in areas where the sex ratio had fallen below 750. So far, we have conducted 18 such camps. We also informed the public about a ₹1 lakh reward for credible information on illegal sex determination,” said Kumar.

Gurugram’s annual sex ratio was 899 in 2024, 928 in 2023, 922 in 2022, and a low of 914 in 2021. The figures stood at 917 and 923 in 2020 and 2019, respectively. “We are hopeful that this trend will continue, but awareness among families and community participation are equally important to bring about the changes,” Kumar added.