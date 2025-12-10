Gurugram: Suspect fleeing police custody jumps inside crime branch premises; arrested

An 18-year-old suspect, during a medical examination at the Sector 10A Civil Hospital, allegedly tried to flee custody by jumping the boundary wall of the hospital, only to land inside the crime branch office of Gurugram Police on Tuesday. The suspect, Ashish Kumar alias Golu.

The suspect, Ashish Kumar alias Golu, was arrested on Sunday for his involvement in a kidnapping case registered at the Rajendra Park last week. Besides Ashish, three others were also nabbed in the case — Ajay Kumar, 21; Dipesh alias Deepu, 18; and Anil Kumar, 33. All four are residents of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

Police said the four suspects were taken on two-day police remand for interrogation after being produced before a city court.

A police team from Rajendra Park police station had taken the four to the civil hospital for medical examination at around 1.15pm, when Ashish tried to escape custody.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said, “He ran on foot to jump the peripheral wall of the hospital. However, incidentally he landed inside the premises of the Sector 10 crime branch unit office, located adjacent to the hospital premises.”

Turan said that the suspect was later chased by the police and the crime branch officials arrested him within a few minutes.

“Following the incident, a separate FIR was registered against him at the Sector 10 police station for escaping from police custody,” Turan said.