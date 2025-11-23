Gurugram teachers flag poor menu compliance in midday meals

Elementary school teachers of severalschools in Gurugram havevoiced concerns to the education department over midday meals not being served as per the prescribed menu by the government, claiming that the food falls short of providing the balanced nutrition intended under Pradhan Matri Poshan Shakti Nirman or PM POSHAN scheme. The Haryana government has allocated nearly ₹ 665 crore for the PM POSHAN scheme this year. (HT photo)

Teachers pointed out that meals served in schools predominantly consist of rice, whereas the prescribed mid-day meal menu includes a variety of items such as grains, pulses, millets, chapati, and ragi among others which add up to 17 different recipes in total, aimed at ensuring a balanced diet for students.

To be sure, the midday meal scheme covers students from classes 1 to 8, as well as those enrolled in Bal Vatika classes 1, 2, and 3. Launched last year, the Bal Vatika scheme allows children aged three and below to enroll in Bal Vatika 1, those aged four in Bal Vatika 2, and five-year-olds in Bal Vatika 3.

“The midday meal menu is designed to provide students with a balanced and nutritious diet, which is the core aim of the scheme. Recently, however, students have mostly been served rice and rice-based dishes. Children need wholesome nutrition, which is why we raised the issue,” said Ashok Prajapati, district president of Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh.

Teachers said that midday meals in Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal are distributed by Annamrita Foundation, formerly known as ISKCON Food Relief Foundation, which is a NGO that implements the government’s PM Poshan scheme. “It provides meals in packed boxes and is ready made,” shared Saddiq Ahmad, government school teacher at Om Nagar. “Almost in every school of Gurugram, Annamrita Foundation is responsible for midday meals.”

Dushyant Thakran, head teacher at Government Primary school in Sushant Lok B-1, said,”While some students wait for the midday meal, some don’t. People think students come for midday meals to school, but that has changed completely. Most of the time, students bring their own food. Some like to eat midday meals, some on the other hand, bring their own food.”

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has allocated nearly ₹665 crore for the PM POSHAN scheme this year. 60 percent of the funds are provided by the central government while the Haryana government provides the rest.

On November 17, teachers met with district elementary education officer (DEEO) Saroj Dahiya to raise their concerns over the quality and variety of mid-day meals served in schools. Teachers shared that in the meeting it was emphasised that the menu be followed and the same was conveyed with Annamrita Foundation.

“Following the meeting, no significant changes have been observed yet, but we hope the situation improves soon,” said Ashok Prajapati.

HT reached out to Annamrita Foundation for a response, however the foundation declined to comment on the matter.

A senior official from the education department, requesting anonymity, told HT that action would be taken if the situation persists.

DEEO Saroj Dahiya said the issue was discussed during the meeting. “We have directed Annamrita Foundation to share the menu each month on the last working day of the previous month so that everything can be checked and verified,” she said.