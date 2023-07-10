Ex-fiance stabs Gurugram teen to death in broad daylight, days after wedding cancelled

A 19-year-old woman on Monday stabbed to death by a 23-year-old man in a public view, allegedly as an act of vengeance over the recent breaking off of their engagement. A CCTV footage of the incident has been released where the man could be seen stabbing the woman with full force after an altercation. Both of them were reportedly engaged four months back, which was later called off by the woman's family for some reason.(File)

In the footage, the man, identified as Rajkumar, walked up to the woman who was accompanied by another lady, alleged to be her mother, and they could be seen having an exchange which further led to a situation where the man took out a knife and rammed it through her stomach multiple times. The other woman struggled to protect her, however, failed and the victim fell to the ground.

Poilice said both of them are from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district and the woman worked as a domestic help, as reported by NDTV. Both of them were living in Gurugram's Mullahera locality. They were reportedly engaged four months back, which was later called off by the woman's family for some reason.

The police has recovered the know and a mobile phone from the location. Further action will be taken against the accused.

