Gurugram to launch drive for 75% voter turnout

The Gurugram district administration plans to launch a voter awareness campaign on Monday to ensure at least 75% turnout in the upcoming assembly elections, officials said on Friday. Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Voting for the four constituencies of Gurugram, Pataudi, Sohna, and Badshahpur comprising more than 1.5 million registered voters will be conducted across 1,504 polling booths on October 5.

In a meeting held at Vikas Sadan on Saturday, district officials said that public rallies, marathon races, and quiz competitions will be held in urban and rural areas to increase voter participation. Messages promoting voter participation will be stamped on OPD slips at hospitals and printed on ration and electricity bills as part of the awareness drive, said deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

“Anganwadi workers, self-help groups, and school students will organise awareness rallies in rural areas. Schools will play a key role, hosting slogan writing, painting, and quiz competitions on the importance of voting. Dedicated ‘Rooms of Democracy’ will be set up in schools to showcase student work and campaign materials,” he added.

Voter awareness messages will be displayed at bus stands and petrol pumps, said officials. Resident welfare associations (RWAs) in Gurugram and Badshahpur will also be involved in the campaign. Marathon races and other public events will be organised in the coming weeks to raise awareness about the importance of voting.

Expenditure observers appointed for Gurugram, Sohna

The Election Commission of India has appointed two expenditure observers for Gurugram district for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. IRS officer Kundan Yadav from the 2007 batch has been designated as the expenditure observer for the 77-Gurugram and 78-Sohna assembly constituencies. Similarly, IRS officer Shravan Kumar Bansal, from the 2009 batch, has been appointed as the expenditure observer for the 75-Pataudi (SC) and 76-Badshahpur assembly constituencies.

Voters can directly report any election expenditure-related issues or complaints to the respective expenditure observers on mobile phone. The contact number for the expenditure observer of Gurugram and Sohna constituencies is 9289739500, while the number for Pataudi and Badshahpur constituencies is 9289739504.