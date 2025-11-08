Gurugram: TOD policy for Delhi to be announced within a month, says Min Khattar

Union minister for housing and urban development, Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday during a press conference announced a transit oriented development policy (TOD) along the metro corridor will be announced for Delhi within a month, and it is being given the final shape. Khattar, said that the TOD policy for national capital is being given the final shape. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Khattar, at the inauguration of the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI conference in Gurugram said that under the proposed TOD policy, high rise buildings will be allowed in areas upto 500 metres to 800 metres from the metro corridor. Khattar said that metro stations will be connected through skywalks and tunnels to buildings which have a large residential and commercial footprint in Delhi, to ease living for the citizens.

Khattar, said that the TOD policy for national capital is being given the final shape. “The proposed TOD policy will help in redefining the urban corridors along the metro route in national capital. The TOD policy will also be extended to 18 metre roads, and commercial and residential buildings within 500 metres route which have a large footprint will be given direct access to the metro stations either through skywalks or tunnels,” he said.

To improve the last mile connectivity in Delhi, the union minister said that the government is planning to introduce POD Taxi system in congested areas, which will run either on rope way or elevated track. “These pod taxis will carry six to ten passengers and help in boosting the last mile connectivity,” he said.

Khattar also said that to provide premium service in metros, they were also planning to introduce few luxury seats in metro bogies, wherein the commuters will be charged premium fare. “If the passengers are ready to spend on luxury travel then we can create and provide the necessary service,” he said.

The union minister on Friday also announced the establishment of Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), which will work towards expanding the metro network beyond India to other countries. It also announced the setting up an entity in the name of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) to be developed in partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to strengthen metro interconnectivity and ensure safe, reliable transportation facilities. The housing minister also announced the setting up of Delhi Metro Rail Academy, which will help in manpower training and capacity building.