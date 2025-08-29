Gurugram traffic police flags 90 pothole-ridden stretches, urges urgent repairs

The Gurugram traffic police has identified 90 critical road locations across the district where potholes have worsened conditions, posing severe risks to commuters. In a letter to deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar on Wednesday, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Kumar Mohan has requested immediate repair and inspection to prevent accidents and improve traffic flow. HT has seen the letter. The pothole-riddled Basai Road after heavy rainfall in Gurugram on August 26. (PTI)

The traffic police has enclosed a detailed list of the 90 affected locations in the letter, along with specific road names, landmarks, and the nature of damage, for reference and urgent follow-up.

“These potholes have severely impacted the smooth flow of traffic and are putting lives at risk. Immediate repair work will greatly enhance road safety, reduce delays, and help prevent avoidable injuries,” said DCP Mohan in the letter.

The department has sought coordinated intervention from the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Officials said repair work at these 90 points will be prioritized to ensure swift action.

For commuters, the situation has become unbearable. Sunil Mehta, a software engineer who drives daily from Hero Honda Chowk to Cyber City, said “Every day feels like a battle on these roads. Potholes are so deep that cars swerve dangerously to avoid them, often risking collisions. Two-wheelers have the worst of it—I see bikers falling almost every week.”

Pooja Arora, who travels from Bhaktawar Chowk to Sohna Road, said she risks her life everyday on her two-wheeler. “Waterlogged potholes make it impossible to judge the road’s condition. I’ve had my scooter skid twice this month, and I know several parents worried about their children’s safety on school buses. Authorities must act before lives are lost.”

The letter comes at a time when public complaints about waterlogging, broken roads, and rising accidents in Gurugram have been mounting. Residents and commuters have repeatedly flagged concerns about the worsening state of infrastructure, especially in high-traffic zones such as Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and key expressway stretches.