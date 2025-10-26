Edit Profile
    Gurugram traffic police issue ₹2.26-cr in fines to 18K violators in a week

    Updated on: Oct 26, 2025 7:07 AM IST
    By Debashish Karmakar
    (Representative image) Officials said strict checks on Dwarka, MG, and Sohna roads have reduced wrong-side driving, with more surveillance to follow. (HT Archive)
    Major offences included driving without helmets or seatbelts, illegal parking, and drink-and-drive; enforcement aided by electronic monitoring.

    The Gurugram traffic police have imposed fines worth 2.26 crore on 18,457 traffic violators across the city between October 13 and October 19, officials said on Saturday.

    According to traffic police data, wrong-side driving continues to be the biggest menace on city roads and expressways, accounting for 2,597 fines, the highest among all violations during the week.

    Officials said 1,572 commuters were penalised for violating road markings, particularly at traffic signals, while 1,488 pillion riders and 1,149 motorcyclists were fined for not wearing helmets. Another 1,158 motorists were penalised for driving without seatbelts.

    Other major violations included drink-and-drive cases (605), illegal parking (1,390), dangerous U-turns (420), triple riding (240), speeding (113), and use of mobile phones while driving (123). Additionally, 16 motorists were fined for misuse of beacon lights, 72 for playing loud music or using noisy silencers, and 1,113 for improper lane changing, of which 713 were detected on the Delhi–Jaipur Expressway (NH-48).

    Officials added that in the previous week, police had imposed fines amounting to 2.27 crore on 17,808 violators, indicating consistent enforcement levels.

    A senior traffic police official said that Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Road, and MG Road remain epicentres of wrong-side driving, though violations have declined due to enhanced electronic monitoring.

    “They have come down after electronic surveillance started at several locations along with strict enforcement,” the official said.

    DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Mohan said police are using NHAI surveillance cameras and drones to monitor lane violations on major expressways such as the Delhi–Jaipur, Dwarka, and Delhi–Mumbai expressways.

    “These efforts will reflect in the long term by bringing down the number of accidents on these stretches,” Mohan said. He added that alongside enforcement, awareness initiatives are being conducted under the ‘Challan Nahi Salaam Milega’ campaign. Between October 13 and 19, police held 17 awareness drives, reaching over 925 people and educating them on traffic rules, lane safety, and helpline numbers (112 and 1095).

    Officials said 70 residents have so far applied to volunteer as “Traffic Mitra,” assisting police in road safety and awareness campaigns.

