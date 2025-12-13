Gurugram: Two dead as boulder falls off truck on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

At least two people were killed and five others critically injured in a freak accident caused by a boulder falling off a moving truck, which then triggered a chain of collisions on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Manesar early on Friday, police said. The Ertiga flung across the divider onto the opposite carriageway and a truck then rammed the car, crushing it almost instantly. (HT)

The crash occurred between 4.15am and 4.30am on the Rampura flyover when a boulder slipped off a truck and landed directly in the path of a Maruti Ertiga carrying seven people from Jaipur to Delhi. With almost no reaction time, the Ertiga ploughed into the boulder, was violently tossed into the air and flung across the divider onto the opposite carriageway, investigators said. An oncoming truck laden with bricks then rammed into the car, crushing it almost instantly.

Police identified the two deceased as Govinda Singh, 23, originally from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Faridkot, Punjab, and Mangal Singh, 21, from Daryapur in Haryana’s Fatehabad. Both were residents of Anand Parbat in Delhi. The injured were identified as Nikhil Kumar, 30, Gaurav, 25, Bobby, 22, Sunny Kumar, 27, all from Anand Parbat, and the car’s driver, Sandeep Kumar, 31, from Rohini.

A police official familiar with the probe said the two men died on the spot due to the impact of the brick-laden truck. The remaining five occupants, all critically injured, were first taken to Gurugram’s Civil Hospital in Sector 10 before being referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi. Doctors told investigators that four of them had suffered “grave, life-threatening injuries”.

Police said the group in the Ertiga were Dhol players returning to Delhi after performing at a wedding in Jaipur.

According to Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan, eyewitnesses reported that the truck carrying large boulders was travelling just ahead of the Ertiga. “One of the boulders fell in the middle of the Delhi-bound carriageway. The Ertiga driver probably had no reaction time,” he said. The vehicle, he added, “rammed the boulder, jumped the divider and landed in the opposite lane.”

The brick-laden truck coming from the Delhi side struck the airborne Ertiga at high speed, further propelling it onto the metal guards separating the main carriageway from the service lane, Turan said. Investigators said the car had flipped before coming to rest.

On the complaint of injured passenger Nikhil Kumar, police registered an FIR against the unidentified driver of the boulder-carrying truck under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula police station.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the truck driver and verify whether the vehicle was overloaded or improperly secured.