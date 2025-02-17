Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025

The temperature in Gurugram today, on February 17, 2025, is 26.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.02 °C and 28.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:13 PM. Gurugram weather update on February 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.13 °C and 29.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 369.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 18, 2025 26.07 Scattered clouds February 19, 2025 27.31 Overcast clouds February 20, 2025 27.57 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 27.77 Sky is clear February 22, 2025 24.19 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 25.99 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 25.79 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.07 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.13 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 28.91 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.06 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.48 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.57 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.