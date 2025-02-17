Menu Explore
Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 17, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on February 17, 2025 here.

The temperature in Gurugram today, on February 17, 2025, is 26.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.02 °C and 28.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.

Gurugram weather update on February 17, 2025
Gurugram weather update on February 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.13 °C and 29.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 369.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 18, 202526.07Scattered clouds
February 19, 202527.31Overcast clouds
February 20, 202527.57Sky is clear
February 21, 202527.77Sky is clear
February 22, 202524.19Sky is clear
February 23, 202525.99Sky is clear
February 24, 202525.79Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.94 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata28.07 °C Few clouds
Chennai28.13 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru28.91 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad31.06 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.48 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.57 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
