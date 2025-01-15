Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 15, 2025

The temperature in Gurugram today, on January 15, 2025, is 18.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.02 °C and 20.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 07:15 AM and will set at 05:46 PM. Gurugram weather update on January 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.92 °C and 22.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 16, 2025 18.32 Scattered clouds January 17, 2025 19.58 Broken clouds January 18, 2025 19.26 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 18.86 Broken clouds January 20, 2025 19.24 Broken clouds January 21, 2025 19.50 Broken clouds January 22, 2025 20.64 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.43 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.96 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.65 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.99 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.23 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Scattered clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.