Gurugram woman arrested for assaulting minor son and husband

Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:11 AM IST

The couple got married in 2011 and have been involved in frequent domestic spats. Police said that the couple also has a seven-year-old daughter who spared of her mother’s rage on Sunday

The woman was arrested on Tuesday and granted bail later the same day. (Representative image)
A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her 10-year-old son and biting her husband when he tried to intervene, police said on Wednesday. According to cops, the incident took place at a residential colony in Sector 12 on Sunday morning. The woman teaches at a private school in the city and her husband is a doctor.

The boy reportedly sustained bruises from the assault, cops added. “The man received bite wounds on his cheek and hands which allegedly caused severe bleeding. The couple will be called for counselling later,” he said. Based on the husband’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the woman under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station on Sunday night. Inspector Krishan Kant, station house officer, Sector 14 police station, said that the woman was arrested on Tuesday.

“She was made to join the investigation and was granted bail from the police station later during the day. The incident was a fallout of a domestic quarrel between the couple,” he said. According to police, the woman went to her son’s room to find him asleep and started beating him mercilessly when he didn’t wake up. Hearing the child scream, the man got out of his bed and rushed to the room and tried to intervene. Police said that it was at this moment the woman attacked her husband and bit him.

