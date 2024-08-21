Gurugram: Woman, brother-in-law have affair; she, husband kill him

The Gurugram police has arrested a woman from IMT Manesar for the murder of her brother-in-law, with whom she was having an affair, officers aware of the case said on Wednesday. Investigators have also arrested the woman’s husband — who helped plan the murder —and the husband’s cousin, who helped dispose of the body. The three arrested suspects at the IMT Manesar police station; (Inset) the deceased Ramparichhan Sharma. (HT Photo)

The arrested were identified as Indu Devi, 25, her husband Panchdev Thakur, 27, and the cousin Chandan Thakur, 22. Police said Indu and the deceased, identified as Ramparichhan Sharma, 27 — the husband of Panchdev’s sister — were having an affair for the last three years.

Assistant commissioner of police (Manesar) Vipin Ahlawat said that Sharma went missing from his Bilaspur home on August 14, and the next day, his father filed a missing person’s report at the Bilaspur police station.

Separately, on August 17, a decomposed body was recovered from a drum that was dumped in a drain near an automobile manufacturing factory on the outskirts of Aliyar village in IMT Manesar. The body, which was initially unidentified, only had undergarments on it, and an electric wire was wrapped around the neck.

“After investigation, we contacted Sharma’s father to identify the body, and he ascertained that it was of his son,” Alhawat said.

On a complaint by Sharma’s father, a first information report was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103(1) (murder), 3(5) (common intention) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) at the IMT Manesar police station on Tuesday.

Through technical investigation, investigators discovered that Sharma and Indu had been in constant touch. “It also became clear that Sharma had reached Indu’s house in Bans Kusla village on August 14 — the day he went missing,” the ACP said.

Armed with this information, police detained and questioned Indu and Panchdev, who confessed to killing Sharma.

“Panchdev also disclosed his cousin’s name, and said that he had helped in transporting the body,” Alhawat said, adding that all three were later arrested.

Sharing the sequence of events, inspector Devender Kumar, station house officer of IMT Manesar police station, said Sharma and Indu talked to each other over the phone multiple times in a day.

“Panchdev recently saw Indu’s call logs, and confronted her, and she admitted that she was having an affair with Sharma,” the inspector said.

According to Kumar, Indu and Panchdev invited Sharma for dinner, gave him food laced with sleeping pills, and then garrotted him with a wire.

“They then wrapped the body in a saree and mattress and kept it hidden under a bed for a day. Panchdev then arranged for a drum, and with his cousin Chandan, dumped the drum in a drain,” Kumar said.