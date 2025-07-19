Gurugram: Woman falls to death after slipping from husband’s hand while joking

A 22-year-old woman in Gurugram fell to her death after climbing onto her terrace ledge while playfully asking her husband if he would catch her, only to lose her balance and slip from his grasp as he tried to save her, police said on Friday. Preliminary investigation has ruled out any foul play in the death, police added. Boringi Parvati with her husband Pati Duryodhan Rao. (HT Photo)

The victim was identified as Boringi Parvati. Her husband was identified as Pati Duryodhan Rao, 28, police said. The couple were from Ganjam, Odisha, and lived in a two-room flat in a four-storey building in DLF Phase 3. Rao works as a social media content moderator in a private firm and Parvati was an executive in a call centre, both in DLF Phase 3.

“The incident took place between 10.30pm and 11pm on Tuesday. The couple had come to the terrace to enjoy the cool breeze after cooking dinner. While they were talking, Parvati suddenly climbed on the terrace wall and sat on it with her legs on either side of the ledge. She asked her husband if he would rescue her in case she fell. Rao asked her to climb down and reached for her to pull her back,” a senior police officer said.

“Parvati decided to get down but lost balance and fell off the ledge towards the ground. Rao caught her and she hung onto his arms. Both cried for help but no one was nearby to hear. Rao kept trying to pull her up for almost two minutes but she slipped through his hands and fell. She landed on a soft wet patch of land at the back of the building and sustained severe internal injuries,” the officer added.

Rao rushed her to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries after half an hour, police said, adding that the hospital informed them about the incident.

“We have ruled out any foul play in the death. Rao had bruises on his forearms and chest caused from struggling against the ledge while trying to pull his wife up. Parvati’s family also said they do not suspect any foul play,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

Rao said they had recently celebrated their second marriage anniversary in Gurugram. “We came here from Odisha soon after her wedding for a better future. Everything happened so quickly. On the way to the hospital, she kept saying that she was in extreme pain, and I kept assuring her that nothing would happen to her,” he said.

Police said Parvati’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Thursday and an inquiry under Section 194 (police to inquire and report on suicide etc) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was being carried out.