Gurugram women come together to reclaim public spaces

Gurugram Over 700 people took part in the event. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Over 700 Gurugram residents, in a move to reclaim public spaces for women following recent incidents of crimes against women that have garnered national attention, held a peaceful demonstration and candlelight vigil at Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29.

Participants in the demonstration included doctors, community groups and members of local associations.

One of the event organisers, Samita Halder, a resident of Sector 52, said, “The overwhelming turnout of more than 700 people from across different areas of Gurugram and Delhi-NCR shows the strength and unity in our demand for justice. This movement is not just about one incident, it is about ensuring the safety and dignity of all women,” she said.

The demonstration came against the backdrop of the sexual assault and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital on August 9.

Women activists at the spot on Sunday said that women continued to remain vulnerable despite stricter laws enacted after the 2012 gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a Delhi bus.

Shampa Moitra, a resident of South City-1, said, “This is a non-partisan protest with no political agenda.”

Dr Manmeet Kumar, a spiritual coach and a resident of Sector 48, said the movement resonated deeply with everyone present at the spot.

Organisers said that they were overwhelmed by the support for the movement, citing social media posts as key in attracting participants from various walks of life, who united in their pursuit of justice and safer public spaces for women.