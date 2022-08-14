Gurugram: 7 arrested for threats to MLAs had links in Pakistan and West Asia
The special task force (STF) of the Haryana police has apprehended a gang of seven people for their alleged links with fraudsters in Pakistan and West Asian countries, who carried out transactions of ₹2.70 crore through digital hawala, police said on Sunday.
The suspects — identified as Dulesh Alam, Badre Alam, Amit Yadav, Saddiq Anwar, Sanoj Kumar, Kash Alam, and Ambulesh Alam— who were arrested two weeks ago, had allegedly threatened and made extortion phone calls to legislators in Haryana and Punjab, demanding ₹5 lakh each from the politicians, said police.
Satheesh Balan, deputy inspector general of the STF, said, “The gang collected data of people working as labourers in the Middle East, and contacted them to send money to their respective families with just 1% commission. Transfer charges for currency exchange are higher than 1%, and hence the suspects lured the labourers and later used their accounts.”
Sandeep Dhankhar, deputy superintendent of police (STF), who arrested the seven suspects, said that suspects made phone calls, demanding ransom, to legislators Surender Panwar of Sonipat, Renu Bala of Sadhora, Subhash Gangoli of Safidon, Sanjay Singh of Sohna, and former MLAs of Punjab and New Delhi.
Dulesh and Badre — residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, respectively — were arrested from Mumbai; and Amit, Saddiq, Sanoj, and Kash — all natives of Bihar — were arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarpur district. Meanwhile, Abulesh was brought to Gurugram from Bihar on a production remand, said officials, adding that he was lodged in Bettiah jail in June 2021 in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) case.
“We found out during investigation that the extortion calls were routed through 10 Pakistani nationals. The gang members lured people from the economically weaker section, and used their bank accounts just for ₹10,000. They also got several SIM cards issued in their names and addresses, and used them to withdraw and transfer money to other bank accounts,” Dhankhar said.
He added that at least 18 virtual numbers were being operated from abroad via the suspects’ cellphone numbers.
The aides have been identified as Iqbal Kaish Alam (Dulesh and Amit’s brother) and Sadiq in the Middle East; Rakesh in Saudi Arabia; and Ali, Nazir, Wasim, Shabbir, Imran, MD Khan and Rafiq in Pakistan. All of them tried to extort money from the politicians in a planned manner by claiming to be local gangsters, and threatened the MLAs over WhatsApp calls.
According to the Gurugram police, the arrested suspects allegedly made the illegal transactions through several bank accounts, of which 727 were only used for foreign transactions, mainly in Pakistan.
Iqbal and Abulesh committed online frauds earlier; and Abulesh trained Dulesh, Amit and Kaish and helped them get in touch with other gang members in Pakistan and the Middle East, said police.
According to Dhankhar, Iqbal lived in Dubai for three years, and according to a WhatsApp chat with Iqbal, Wasim, Ali, and Nazir. At least 867 transactions have been made through the 727 bank accounts in the past eight months, amounting to over ₹2.77 crore. “All these bank accounts were operated by Iqbal, Sadiq, Rakesh, Ali, Nazir, Wasim, Shabbir, Imran, Khan and Rafiq from Pakistan and the Middle East, and have now been seized,” Dhankhar added.
Experts work overtime to fix explosives ahead of demolition deadline of Noida twin towers
On the second day of charging of the Supertech twin towers at Sector 93A in Noida on Sunday, demolition experts said that they have completed fixing explosives on three floors each of both the Apex and Ceyanne towers. Nearly every alternate floor is planned as a blast floor where explosives have to be fixed. Officials said that as the fixing of explosives is being completed, the elevator access will also be removed for additional security.
Heightened security in Noida ahead of Independence Day
Ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar police beefed up surveillance while extra deployment of force has also been initiated, especially in sensitive areas across the district. Over 3,500 personnel have been deployed to safeguard especially the urban areas of Noida and Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar. Guest houses and hotels across the district are also under vigilance.
Congress to have three ministers in Nitish’s new govt
There will be three ministers from the Congress in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's new cabinet, All India Congress Committee in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, who arrived in the state capital on Sunday, said. Last week, Kumar's party, the JD(U), had walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and he resigned as the chief minister, only to stake claim to form his next government in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
We must move forward with ‘nation first’ mantra: Yogi Adityanath at Tiranga rally
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid stress on the “nation first, always first” mantra during the 'Tiranga' rally organised by the home guard department as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations in Lucknow. “We must work together to build an India we dream of by the time we celebrate a century of independence 25 years hence,” Yogi Adityanath said.
MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track
Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over a recent special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court's May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC's proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.
