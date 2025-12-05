Gurugram: GMDA CEO directs officials to repair roads in next 15 days

Newly appointed Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO PC Meena who took charge of his office on Wednesday, directed officials to get the roads repaired across the city within 15 days. GMDA CEO PC Meena. (HT)

According to GMDA officials, if shortcomings are found even after repairs, concerned officials would be held responsible instead of contractors.

While speaking with HT on Thursday, Meena said, “I have instructed the engineering division to make all roads under the defect liability period (DLP) completely pothole free within 15 days. After this period, citizen feedback will be collected, and the responsible engineers will be held accountable for any deficiencies found on these roads.”

Meena said that those city roads which are not under DLP will be divided into four maintenance zones and tenders will be floated immediately for engagement of agencies for at least three years so that repair works can be carried out along these stretches without any delay.

“I will be visiting the field and on ground projects personally at least twice a week,” he said.

Meena also said that to ensure safer roads, the mobility division has been asked to obtain three years of accident and congestion data from the traffic police department to identify black spots across the city. He emphasised that based on these findings, GMDA will implement the recommendations of the traffic police to remove bottlenecks and take up construction of foot over bridges (FOBs) to enhance pedestrian safety in Gurugram.

Meena said that all sewage treatment plants (STPs) must undergo third-party inspections to assess BOD and COD levels at discharge points. The urban environment division was also directed to beautify central verges and green belts across Gurugram.