Gurugram’s 68-year-old begins second innings during Covid-19 pandemic

Punjabi Pinni, Panjeeri, Coconut Bombs – do these names make your mouth water, too? During the 2020 lockdown, most denizens turned home chefs. And some, like Arora aunty, used the time to start their second inningings!

Gurugrammer Anita Arora, an ex lecturer in the Haryana Education Services, is one such inspirational example who revived her passion for cooking, and turned it into a business venture. That too at a time when the pandemic confined most of us indoors, feeling dejected. But, this 68-year-old didn’t let the virus douse her spirits, and recently went viral on social media.

Anita Arora says her kids encouraged her to revive her passion for cooking.

“For me, cooking was always a passion,” she says, adding, “My father used to cook, too! Gajar Ka Halwa, Urad Dal Pinni, Moong Daal Pinni... thodi thodi cheeze bana liya karti thi sath mein. Aajkal bachhe bahar rehte hain, toh thoda time nahin hota unke paas. They then eat fast food and not nutritious food. Savere savere cornflakes doodh liya aur chal diye kaam pe. But have a Pinni, which is not just healthy but also filling. Itna ki dhoodh ke sath ek khane ke baad dopahar tak bhook na lage!”

Since she became an inspiration for many, through social media, her efforts to provide home cooked and healthy Indian food options have been in much demand. She is happy to receive the love and adulation coming her way, but says, “I’m not looking to expand my venture to a large scale enterprise. My kids had motivated me to start this. They said ‘Aap ghar mein rehte ho akele saara din, toh kuch nah kuch busy rakhne ke liye karo...’ And I started making pinnis that they took to their office, and then asked me to make some more. Soon orders started coming in. Jaise hi order aata hai, I start preparing. It takes me one hour to roast atta or any other material. Uske baad garama garam mein hi banani bhi hoti hai... One lady asked me to make Bhunne Channe ki Pinni, that was new to me as well, but I loved to try my hand at it.”

Some delicacies by Arora aunty have gained instant popularity.

She asserts that she’s able to make only 5 kgs of pinnis every day. “I’m not able to do more because of my age. But the regard and love that people have showered on me, woh bahut acha lagta hai mujhe,” she concludes.

