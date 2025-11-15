Gurugram’s air quality stays ‘poor;’ hotspots breach 300 mark

Air quality in Gurugram remained in the poor category on Friday, with the district recording an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 278, a marginal improvement from 300 on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Despite the slight dip, haze persisted across the district, and visibility remained low throughout the day. In comparison, Manesar reported relatively better air, with an AQI of 232 on Friday. With temperatures stable and enforcement intensified, agencies said targeted action on dust, traffic and planning violations will be prioritised in the coming days. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said the administration is working to address gaps in pollution control measures. He said steps are being taken “to combat air pollution,” and shortcomings are being identified and “removed on priority.”

Among the city’s monitoring stations, Gwal Pahari recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 373, followed by Sector 51 at 312, Teri Gram at 255, and Vikas Sadan behind the mini secretariat at 168, CPCB data showed.

Around 4pm, at the Sector 51 station, PM2.5 levels were recorded at 365 µg/m³, at Gwal Pahari at 343 µg/m³, and at Vikas Sadan at 276 µg/m³.

Kumar said “significant improvements are still needed” across the district and that the administration is conducting “continuous monitoring, field inspections, and taking necessary action.” He added that coordination is being strengthened with urban local bodies, traffic departments, town planning units and other agencies “to accelerate work on the ground and ensure more effective implementation of pollution control strategies.”

Enforcement officials from the department of town and country planning and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said staff have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance on construction and demolition sites and stop dust-generating activities on priority.

According to the pollution department, low wind speed is trapping pollutants close to the surface, a condition expected to persist over the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said maximum temperatures in recent days have remained between 25°C and 27°C, while minimum temperatures hovered between 10°C and 12°C. On Friday, the maximum temperature was 26.1°C and the minimum 11.2°C.