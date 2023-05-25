To ease traffic flow, Gurugram admin opens Central Periphery Road

In a major relief for commuters, the Gurugram district administration on Wednesday said that traffic on the Central Peripheral Road (CPR) has been opened. Commuters near the NH-48 cloverleaf flyover on the Central Peripheral Road in Gurugram which was opened for commuters on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said that a meeting has been called on Thursday with officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

“We will discuss how the loop connecting Dwarka Expressway with National Highway 8 can be opened for traffic. Other measures to ensure safe movement of vehicles will be discussed. The road opening has been done as a temporary measure,” he said.

The district administration also said that traffic will remain affected on the Atul Kataria flyover till May 31 as a stress test will be carried out on the structure during this period.

The CPR is basically a part of the package four of the Dwarka Expressway and work has been ongoing at this section since 2019. This package starts from Basai road underbridge and culminates at NH-8 near Kherki Daula. It is 8.76km in length and has been constructed at the cost of ₹2,182 crore. The CPR is 3.2km long and starts near Kherki Daula toll plaza and culminates at Harsaru village. Rest of the road extends towards Basai road underbridge and further towards Delhi.

NHAI officals said that almost 99% of the work in package four has been completed and this section is ready to be opened for traffic.

On May 18, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had conducted the inspection of the entire Dwarka Expressway and said that there were minor shortcomings in the package four and these will be removed soon. However, he said that NHAI will not wait for a formal inauguration and open the route for convenience of commuters.

Pravin Malik, a resident of Sector 91, said that locals were thankful to the district administration for getting the CPR opened as thousands of residents in the developing sectors will benefit from this.

Meanwhile, the Gururgam administration on Thursday also announced that traffic will be affected on the Lieutenant Atul Kataria Chowk flyover for the next one week as the structure will undergo strength test. Yadav said that traffic will be closed on lane going from Kapashera to Delhi from Thursday to Saturday and on the opposite lane from Sunday to next Wednesday.

Yadav said that the work of regular testing and observation of safety related standards will be carried out at this flyover because of which traffic will be affected on the flyover.

