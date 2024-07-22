Gurugram’s DLF Phase 1 residents oppose nod for liquor vend

Residents of DLF Phase 1 have opposed the decision of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to grant permission to set up a liquor shop and permit room in the green belt adjoining Khushboo Chowk on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road. The members of the Qutub Enclave Residents Welfare Association (QERWA) alleged that the location of the proposed liquor shop was adjacent to the residential area of DLF Phase 1 and also in close proximity to the forest area, which has been developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and civil society organisations to build a green city. Residents of DLF phase-1 installed hoarding against the liquor shop opening at Khushboo chowk near Samadhaan Hub in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Baljeet Singh Rathi, president, QERWA said that the proposed liquor shop near the residential area of DLF Phase 1 will completely destroy the peace and tranquillity of people living in the area.

“There was an attempt to set up a liquor shop in the same area a few years back but the residents launched a protest movement at that time too. We have approached the authorities again and opposed this proposal. Nearly 5,000 families living in this area will also approach a court of law if there is no resolution of the matter by the authorities,” he said.

The RWA members said that there are over 5,000 families residing in DLF Phase 1, and there is also a group housing society and another residential area directly opposite the proposed site. “The presence of a wine shop will lead to disorderly behaviour, and this will cause inconvenience for the residents. The open drinking will also result in littering and other unsanitary conditions in the area, which would be detrimental to the community’s health,” the letter written by the RWA and submitted to the HSVP read.

Rathi pointed out that the forest area near the proposed site has been developed by the GMDA and civil society organisations and setting up a liquor shop will lead to pollution, traffic jams and undermine the efforts to build a green city.

“We earnestly request that the allotment of this site for a wine shop be withdrawn immediately. The well-being of our community and the preservation of our environment depends on this decision. Failure to address this issue will compel the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) to organize protests outside the site, and we will also consider taking legal action to protect our rights and interests,” the letter submitted by the RWA said.

Renu Sogan, administrator, HSVP, when asked about the matter said that the issue had not been brought to her notice. “The representation must be in the EO office,” she said.

Belina Rana, estate officer two, in whose jurisdiction the area falls did not comment on the matter.