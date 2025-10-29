Gurugram’s malaria cases at in five-year high: Data

The number of malaria cases recorded in Gurugram between January and October 28 this year has reached eight— the highest in the past five years, as per the data from health department under National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme. 58 cases of dengue have been reported in the same period.

According to health officials, however, none of the infected patients have succumbed to the diseases.

By comparison, in 2024, two cases of malaria were reported and 15 cases were reported in 2019. There were no cases reported in 2023 and 2022; two cases in 2021 and four cases in 2020.

Dr J.P. Rajliwal, district malaria officer, Gurugram, said that the target for malaria elimination has been set to 2030. “Earlier targets have now been revised by the government, and the new goal is to eliminate malaria from the country by 2030,” he shared.

Rajliwal said that under this year’s mass fever survey conducted from January 2025 till date, health officials visited around 1,860,000 households across the district to identify malaria patients and suspected fever cases. A total of 214,000 blood samples were collected as part of the drive. On October 28, the survey teams covered 1,071 houses in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, for dengue, 58 cases and no deaths have been so far in 2025. In 2024, 186 cases were reported.

“Even though fewer dengue cases have been reported this year, we cannot afford to let our guard down. A total of 6,108 blood samples have been collected for dengue testing,” said Rajliwal.

Health officials said that teams are carrying out checks for larvae formation at houses, residential areas and public spaces. “There can be a lot of reasons for the increase in malaria cases. Poorly managed garbage creates ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes that transmit the disease. Stagnant water also creates a hospitable nursery for mosquito larvae to develop,” said Rajliwal.

“The situation is terrible. In Sector 56, piles of garbage lie along the roadsides and vacant plots often remain uncleared for weeks. The roads get waterlogged not just during monsoon, but also because of overflowing sewage. This is not just the condition in our sector, but the problem exists across Gurugram,” said Ravi Kumar, a resident of Sector 56. “As long as these issues persist, our health will continue to be at risk.”

When contacted, Ravindra Yadav, additional commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said, “Regular cleaning of the city is underway, and malaria spray drives are being conducted to reduce the mosquito population. We are taking all necessary measures to keep the situation under control.”

Health officials have also cautioned that vector disease season is not yet over and urged residents to take necessary precautions. They advised people to seek medical attention promptly if they notice any symptoms. Malaria symptoms typically appear six to eight days after a bite from an infected female mosquito and can include chills followed by fever fatigue, headache, muscle pain, and sweating once the fever subsides.