Gurugram’s public funds won’t be misused: Haryana minister

Haryana’s minister of industries and commerce, environment, forest, and wildlife, Rao Narbir Singh, continued his outreach across Gurugram by holding public hearings in multiple localities on Saturday. Focusing on the district’s comprehensive growth and the resolution of pressing civic issues, he visited Dhankot village, Palam Vihar H-Block Community Center, Choma village, Sector 23A, Carterpuri, and New Palam Vihar to listen to residents’ concerns and discuss actionable solutions. At each stop during his tour on Saturday, Singh urged residents to report flaws in ongoing projects directly to his office, asserting that civic participation is essential for improving project quality (@RaoNarbirSingh-Facebook)

During his tour, Singh said that all government-approved development projects would be expedited. “To ensure transparency and accountability in project execution, we have warned that contractor irregularities would not be tolerated,” he said. He further noted that payments to contractors would only be cleared after residents expressed satisfaction with the quality of work.

At each location, Singh urged residents to report flaws in ongoing projects directly to his office, asserting that civic participation is essential for improving project quality. The minister emphasised that tax revenues will not be misused. "New projects will be introduced at the ground level, and unfinished initiatives from the previous term will be prioritized," Singh added.

Singh assured residents that all government-approved development projects would be expedited. The minister also appealed for environmental conservation efforts, calling on citizens to support a polythene-free Gurugram. He highlighted how local initiatives could spark broader changes across neighboring regions.