Gurugram’s Sector 29 to undergo six month upgrade of roads, footpaths and parking

Roads, parking spaces and footpaths in Sector 29, one of Gurugram’s busiest commercial hubs, will be reconstructed and re-carpeted over the next six months after the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) issued tenders worth about ₹15 crore for these works, officials said on Monday. Three separate tenders have been floated, and one has already been awarded in the second week of November, with the contractor beginning work near the RITES building close to Iffco Chowk metro station, they added. One tender was floated in second week of October. The DPR for third tender for footpaths is being prepared. The road near Iffco Chowk metro station undergoing repairs. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior HSVP official said a tender of ₹10 crore has already been allotted for re-carpeting about 7.5 kilometres of roads in Sector 29. The contractor has been directed to concretise stretches damaged frequently by waterlogging. “The work has already begun near the Iffco Chowk metro station, and around 600 metres of stretch will be concretised to prevent frequent damage. In the next four to five months, all the roads will be repaired and recarpeted,” the official said.

The sector has five major parking areas, including the one at Maharana Pratap Swarna Jayanti Park, also known as Leisure Valley Park, and these will also be re-carpeted, officials said. A detailed project report is being prepared for constructing footpaths across the sector at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore. “Sector 29 witnesses a large number of visitors and office goers, and it is imperative to improve the road infrastructure,” the official added.

Apart from road and parking upgrades, HSVP also plans to fence vacant plots in the sector to deter encroachment and unchecked dumping of construction waste and garbage. “Around ₹1 crore will be spent on fencing all the vacant plots to prevent such incidents,” the official said. The authority owns about 80 acres of prime commercial land in Sector 29 that remains undeveloped and will be fenced as part of the plan, he added.

To be sure, Sector 29 is also among the city’s busiest food and liquor zones, with numerous restaurants, bars, pubs and hotels drawing heavy evening and weekend footfall. Leisure Valley Park, adjoining the market, is one of Gurugram’s largest parks.