Gurugram’s Sheetla Mata hospital nears completion, handover by 2025

The structural work of Sheetla Mata Hospital and medical college building at Kherki Majra village near the Dwarka expressway will be completed by September this year and the building will be handed over to either the health department or medical education department in March next year. HT Image

GMDA officials said finishing work in the building is also going on and it will be completed by March next year. A senior official of the health department, when asked about the plan for this hospital said that it is likely to be run either by the health department or the state medical education department and a proposal for the same has been sent to the government.

The structural work of the Sheetla Mata Hospital and Medical College building at Kherki Majra village, near the Dwarka Expressway, is set to be completed by September 2024. The entire complex is expected to be handed over to the health or medical education department by March 2025, according to officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The finishing work on the building is currently underway and is scheduled for completion by the March deadline.

Vikas Malik, the GMDA executive engineer overseeing the project, confirmed that the major blocks of the hospital and medical college have already been constructed. “We have also started the finishing work in the completed buildings, but the entire complex will be finished by March next year. We will hand over the complex to the authorities next,” Malik added.

The hospital complex will cover 30.75 acres, with a constructed area of 1.25 lakh square feet. The project, developed at ₹541 crore, will include about 900 beds and comprise 10 blocks. These blocks will feature a main hospital building, a trauma centre, an academic block, hostels for undergraduate students, interns, and residents, a nurse hostel, a shopping complex, and various other services. The project was first announced in 2018, with the foundation stone being laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2019.

A senior health department official, requesting anonymity, mentioned that the hospital is likely to be operated by the state health department or the state medical education department. “There was an earlier plan to run this hospital through a public-private partnership, but that has now been dropped. The hospital is likely to be run by state government agencies to provide low-cost healthcare to the people of Gurugram and adjoining areas,” the official said.