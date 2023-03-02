Gurugram: Two unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly snatching a handbag containing jewellery and other valuables worth at least ₹10 lakh from a woman on Golf Course Extension Road on Wednesday evening, police said. Handbag containing jewellery worth ₹ 10 lakh snatched from woman

Police said the woman, identified as Geetanjali Jain, is a resident of Orchid Petals condominium in Sector 49 and was returning home after shopping along with her husband. They said the couple had come out of a pizza outlet in Sector 71 and were waiting for a cab to arrive on the main road when the incident took place at about 8pm.

Police said two motorcycle-borne suspects snatched the handbag from the woman and escaped. They said the woman’s husband, Pawan Jain, raised an alarm but to no avail. The suspects are yet to be identified; police added.

On the husband’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 34 (common intention) and 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badshahpur police station, police said.

Inspector Madan Lal, station house officer (SHO) of Badshahpur police station, said they are trying to trace the suspects and they will be arrested soon.