Haryana: 3 of family fall into septic tank, die
Three members of a family died after they fell into a 20-foot-deep septic tank in Bichhore village of Nuh on Tuesday. The incident took place around 8am when an eight-year-old boy, who was playing nearby, fell into the tank and his father jumped in to save him and lost consciousness after inhaling the poisonous fumes, police said.
The family members raised the alarm, following which his man’s older brother also jumped into the tank and fell unconscious. The three were taken to a nearby local hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.
The deceased were identified as Arif (8), Siraju (30) and Salamu (35).
The villagers, however, did not inform the police and buried the bodies within a few hours of the incident. It was the hospital authorities who informed the police, who said they are looking into the incident, but no case has been registered yet. When asked, the family said they feared that the police would have taken action against them for the deaths and hence did not report them.
Shakir Hussain, one of the relatives, said Arif was playing on the slab over the septic tank which gave way and he fell in. His father was standing nearby and he jumped in to save the boy. “The father’s older brother also jumped in to pull them out but he also fell unconscious. Neighbours and relatives gathered but no one was ready to go in as the fumes were clearly toxic. After a few minutes, a few neighbours somehow pulled the three of them out,” he said.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
