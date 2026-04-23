Haryana clears clerical bill, raises Group D quota to 30%

The Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Wednesday approved the draft of the Haryana Clerical Services (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2026, and decided to convene a special session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly on April 27 to introduce the legislation. Bill seeks to address long-pending demands and improve career progression; cabinet meet in Gurugram also paired with investor outreach push. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting held in Gurugram, Saini said the proposed bill increases the promotion quota for Group D employees to clerical posts from 20% to 30%, aimed at offering greater career progression opportunities. He added that the Cabinet has agreed to frame rules for promoting common cadre Group D employees who have completed more than five years of service and are eligible for elevation to clerk posts. The bill also proposes a mandatory 5% reservation under the ex gratia category.

“The decision will provide greater career progression opportunities to employees and bring clarity to recruitment norms,” the chief minister said.

Officials said the move is expected to address long-pending demands of lower-cadre employees and streamline recruitment and promotion processes within the state administration.

Separately, Saini held a meeting with investors and industrialists on Wednesday to boost investment in the state. Emphasising the government’s focus on economic growth, he said Haryana has adopted ease of doing business policies to create a business-friendly environment and assured that investors would not face hurdles in approvals or operations.

The cabinet meeting was attended by industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, tourism and heritage Minister Arvind Sharma, public works minister Ranbir Gangwa, and irrigation and water resources minister Shruti Choudhry, along with senior administrative officials.

Officials said the upcoming special session on Monday will focus on key legislative business, with the clerical services bill expected to be a major agenda item. The move is being seen as part of broader efforts by the state government to address long-pending service and recruitment issues within the administrative system, officials said.

Political analysts said the move carries both administrative and political weight. “By increasing the promotion quota and fast-tracking the bill through a special session, the government is sending a strong signal to its lower-rung workforce, which forms a crucial support base,” said Anil Arya, a political expert.

“It addresses long-pending demands of Group D employees and could directly boost morale within the system. At the same time, holding the cabinet meeting in Gurugram and pairing it with an investor outreach reflects a dual strategy—balancing governance reforms with economic messaging. However, the real impact will depend on how quickly the rules are notified and implemented on the ground,” he added.