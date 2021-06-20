Haryana govt extends Covid-19 lockdown with some relaxations. Check what is allowed

The Haryana government extended the Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday for one more week till June 28. As the cases are falling steadily over the last few weeks, it also announced certain relaxations to the restrictions imposed on social events.

"To continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic … the 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' is extended for another week from June 21 (5 am onwards) to June 28 (till 5 am) in the state," it said in the order. The state government has termed the lockdown "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)".

According to the fresh order, issued on Sunday by state chief secretary Vijai Vardhan, weddings can now take place in courts but the restrictions on processions will continue. As per the order, up to 50 people can attend cremations. Earlier, there was a cap of 21 people.

The state government also allowed corporate offices to operate in full capacity, the new order stated. The relaxations are subjected to strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol including mandatory face masks and social distancing.

Clubhouses, restaurants and bars of golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm. Swimming pools and spas in the state would continue to remain closed.

All shops can continue to operate from 9am to 8pm, and restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity. timings for shopping malls will also remain the same -- 10am to 8pm.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases, which had crossed the 15,000-mark last month, has now come down to under 300, while the count of fatalities has also registered a sharp fall.

The Haryana government-imposed lockdown in the state has now been extended for the seventh time. In the earlier order, the state government allowed gyms to reopen from 6am to 8pm. It also gave a nod to sports complexes and stadiums to resume sports activities without any spectators.

