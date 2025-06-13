Haryana govt plans to link Global City with Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway

The Haryana government is planning to construct a road connecting the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway with the under construction Global City project coming up over 1,000 acres of land on Pataudi Road in Gurugram Sector 36, officials said on Friday. The Global City Project under construction in Gurugram’s Sector 36 on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A senior Gurugram Metropolitan Region Development Authority (GMDA) official said that a 60-metre-wide road has been proposed along the newly constructed drain in Narsingpur to connect the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway with the Global City project, which has access from Pataudi Road and the Dwarka Expressway.

“The land required for the road falls in Khandsa and Mohammadpur Jharsa villages — some of it privately owned and under litigation and some of it is owned by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). The Global City project is a high priority project of the Haryana government and giving it access through the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway will further improve access to this residential and commercial project,” said a senior GMDA official, requesting anonymity.

The Global City project is being developed by the HSIIDC over 1,000 acres across Gurugram sectors 36, 36B, 37 and 37B. It is a mixed land use project with approximately 12 million sqm of built-up area. It will have commercial towers, offices, residential towers, retail spaces, hospitals, schools, center for innovation, start-ups, incubation zone, hospitality and cultural zones, exhibition cum convention center (ECC) green and open spaces, and water bodies.

Next week, the proposed road project will be discussed in detail under the first district coordination committee meeting, which will be chaired by DS Dhesi, principal advisor, urban development Haryana government. Apart from this project, several other local projects will also be discussed in this meeting.

The 60-metre road will be constructed along the Kuccha drain, which was built to link the low-lying area in Narsingpur with the Badshahpur drain.

The Haryana government is developing the first phase of Global City on 587 acres in which the trunk infrastructure is being built, said officials. The first phase includes construction of 13km of internal roads, landscape across 82 acres, 26km of storm water drainage infrastructure, 11.96km of potable water infrastructure, a 12km recycled water pipeline, and a 10km utility tunnel. Work on phase 1 is expected to be completed by December 2026.