Haryana logs 14 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths in last 24 hours
gurugram news

Haryana logs 14 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths in last 24 hours

Gurugram reported the highest number of nine infections in the state.
Image for representation (HT Archive)
Image for representation (HT Archive)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 10:40 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Haryana reported no COVID-related death, while it added 14 new infections on Friday, pushing the total case tally to 7,71,049, a state government bulletin said.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Among the districts, nine cases were reported from Gurugram district.

The total active cases in the state were 93 while the overall recoveries was 7,60,884.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin said.

Sign out