Haryana man thrashes health workers for vaccinating his daughter, nabbed
A man was nabbed on Wednesday for allegedly abusing and beating health workers for administering doses of anti-measles vaccine to his two daughter who were brought to the immunisation centre by her mother, police said.
Earlier, the police had said Covid-19 vaccine was administered.
In a complaint to the police, health worker Nirmal Yadav said on July 29 she along with some ASHA and Anganwadi workers had administered vaccine jabs to the girls at the immunisation centre in Nihalgarh village when their father, Harun, reached there and created a ruckus.
"The girls under 12 years were vaccinated after her mother's consent. But Harun not only abused us but also thrashed and threatened to kill us if we entered the village again. We somehow escaped," she said in her complaint.
Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (abusing), the police said.
Harun, a driver by profession, was nabbed on Wednesday. During questioning he confessed to his crime. He was produced in a city court which sent him to judicial custody, said Arvind Kumar, the SHO of Sadar, Tauru police station.
-
Chana vendor duped by frauds posing as army officers
Mumbai A 45-year-old vendor, who sells chana in a stall outside Breach Candy Hospital on the Bhulabhai Desai road at Cumballa Hill, was cheated to the tune of ₹16,400 by frauds posing as army officers. The vendor, Ravindra Achhelal Pal, a resident of Banganga tank locality, informed the Malabar Hill police that on July 25 he got a call from a person named Rahul, who claimed to be the purchase officer of the Indian Army.
-
8-year-old dies after pesticide fumes in Bengaluru, parents in hospital: Report
An eight-year old-girl, identified as Ahana, died after suspected pesticide poisoning in Vasant Nagar, Bengaluru, on Tuesday, while Ahana's parents, Vinod Kumar and Nisha, are still being treated at a private hospital. The incident happened after their rented house was sprayed with pesticides for pest control. The family had hence relocated to their home in Kerala for the period. However, they came back earlier than planned on Monday. Neighbours rushed in to find Ahana unconscious.
-
Hire trained guards to ensure smooth flow of traffic, Lucknow DM tells schools
LUCKNOW The district administration on Wednesday asked schools to hire trained guards for smooth flow of traffic during peak hours and to ensure that no vehicles are parked outside the institutions at the time when they get over. On Wednesday, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar inspected the area around La Martiniere Girls' College to assess the traffic situation. The DM held a meeting with the school management and directed authorities to hire trained guards to man traffic.
-
42 prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in Haridwar jail
Forty-two prisoners in Haridwar jail have been tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Wednesday. On July 28 and 29, prisoners in the district prison were tested for Hepatitis B and simultaneously Covid-19 RT-PCR test was also conducted. According to the district health officials, the Covid-19 test results were received from the laboratory on Tuesday evening while all 42 prisoner who tested positive were asymptomatic.
-
24-year-old dies after touching overhead wire of local train
Mumbai: A 24-year-old man, travelling on the roof of a local train, succumbed to severe burn injuries on Tuesday after hKhan, a resident of Sewreetouched the overhead wire. The incident took place on Monday at Chunabhatti railway station. Since the man's wallet and clothes were charred, he was unidentified until Wednesday. At 5.45pm on Monday after the incident was reported, the train was halted and the power supply was disconnected so that the victim could be rescued.
