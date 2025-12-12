Haryana Police, Army host Gurugram fun day for Srinagar students

Haryana Police, in collaboration with the Indian Army, organised a one-day trip in Gurugram for 20 students from Srinagar as part of the Army’s Operation Sadbhavna capacity-building tour aimed at fostering national integration. The six-day tour aims to expose Kashmiri youngsters to educational opportunities, cultural diversity and new avenues of growth. (HT PHOTO)

Police said the students spent the day at Ambience Mall enjoying fun-filled afternoon of ice skating, bowling, games and a complimentary meal arranged by Haryana DGP O.P. Singh. The DGP said the initiative aims to give the children “joy and a sense of belonging beyond geographical boundaries.”

“These children are the future of our nation. If we can give them even one day of happiness, it strengthens the bridge of trust and unity. Haryana Police is proud to stand with the youth of Kashmir and support their dreams.”

The six-day tour, organised by the 15 Rashtriya Rifles, aims to expose Kashmiri youngsters to educational opportunities, cultural diversity and new avenues of growth.

Officials said the initiative was part of a broader effort to help Kashmiri students experience India’s diversity and modern development.

Calling the visit to Gurugram the enjoyable part of the tour, Mir Abdul Manaan, a class X student, said,“Ice skating was amazing. We kept slipping at first but then it was so much fun.”

“The bowling alley was fantastic — we laughed the whole time,” said Naveed Ansar Lone, class X student.

“It felt like a festival inside the mall — music, games, cheering — we never imagined a day like this. This was a dream come true,” said Muzzafar Ahmad Mir, class X student.

Teachers Mohd Shafi Gadiyari and Farooq Ahmad Dar accompanied the group on the tour.

Army officials said the initiative reflects a long-term vision to empower Kashmiri youth. “Exposure is empowerment. When young minds see opportunities beyond their immediate environment, their aspirations transform,” said Maj Shuvam Barik of 15 RR.