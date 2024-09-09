Haryana polls: AAP names 20 candidates as no headway in talks with Congress

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released the first list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls. Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5 while the votes will be counted on October 8. (Facebook | AAP)

The development comes at a time when there was no breakthrough in the seat-sharing talks between the AAP and Congress.

“We have to uproot the corrupt and arrogant government of Haryana and change the system… AAP has already released the list of 20 candidates and soon the next list (of candidates) will be released,” AAP Haryana president Sushil Gupta said while addressing media persons.

Speaking on the alliance possibility with Congress, Gupta said, “AAP consistently made efforts (to seal the alliance) and now there is less time left for the polls, so we released our list (of candidates).”

The AAP leader clarified that the party continues to be a part of the INDIA bloc, a grouping of the country’s opposition parties.

“We are a constituent of INDIA alliance, and we still are a partner of INDIA bloc alliance at the national level,” said Gupta.

The AAP leader, however, did not shed light on factors that stalled the alliance talks between Congress and AAP.

“We work on the orders of our national leadership. We honestly waited (for the alliance). We have strong organisation in every assembly constituency (of Haryana) and the organisation wanted us to contest the election. We showed patience, and finally released our list,” Gupta said.

Gupta also spoke on the lack of consensus over seat sharing.

“I do not want to go into allegations and counter allegations. I want to clearly say that we are a strong (political) alternative in Haryana, and it will show results in Haryana”, he said.

Out of the 20 candidates’ list, AAP’s Haryana state vice president Anurag Dhandha will be contesting from Kalayat constituency and Gurpal Singh will fight from the Naraingarh assembly seat.

The last date of nomination for assembly polls is September 12.

Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5 while the votes will be counted on October 8.