Haryana signs ₹4,000cr investment deals during Saini’s Sweden visit
At India-Sweden Innovation Day, CM Nayab Singh Saini pitches the state as a manufacturing and investment destination, while exploring sister-city partnerships and cooperation in education, skills and clean energy
Haryana signed letters of intent (LoIs) and agreements worth ₹4,000 crore during chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Sweden from October 14 to 17, with the state also establishing a city-to-city partnership between Gurugram and Stockholm to promote cooperation in urban development.
Sharing details of the visit on Friday, officials said the agreements included a ₹3,000-crore LoI signed by the Haryana government and deals worth ₹1,000 crore in the retail and warehousing sectors. The Gurugram-Stockholm collaboration is aimed at facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise in urban planning and development.
Officials said the agreements were aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation and attracting Swedish investment to Haryana. They added that Swedish companies were expected to generate employment opportunities for skilled youth in the state.
Addressing India-Sweden Innovation Day 2026 on Thursday, Saini highlighted existing Swedish investments in Gurugram, Faridabad and Jhajjar and invited more companies to participate in the Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit 2027.
“Being present at the India-Sweden Innovation Day is a matter of honour. Today’s event is an opportunity to advance our shared commitment to innovation for a competitive future under the India-Sweden 2035 vision,” Saini said, thanking the organisers for making Haryana a state partner in this year’s programme.
The chief minister said bilateral trade between India and Sweden had increased from $2.86 billion in 2016 to $7.75 billion in 2025, and highlighted opportunities to expand economic cooperation.
Among the Swedish investments cited by Saini were IKEA’s proposed ₹3,500-crore integrated project in Gurugram, the Carl-Gustaf manufacturing facility being established at MET City in Jhajjar and ABB’s manufacturing operations in Faridabad. He also referred to Swedish education group Kunskapsskolan, which opened its first Indian school in Gurugram in 2013.
“These projects reflect the shared efforts of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Made with Sweden’,” Saini said.
During a meeting with Swedish minister for international development cooperation and foreign trade Benjamin Dousa, Saini discussed potential cooperation in education, skill development and energy. He also highlighted Haryana’s 18 dry ports (inland container depots) as an area for possible collaboration.
Dousa welcomed the Haryana delegation and expressed willingness to pursue future initiatives with the state. Saini also invited him to the Happening Haryana summit, scheduled from April 5 to 7, 2027.
Haryana is also examining Sweden’s sister-city concept as a possible model for cooperation between established cities and emerging urban centres under the Panchgram Plan, which envisages five new greenfield smart cities along the 135.6km Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Western Orbital Expressway.
The sister-city concept, known in Sweden as vänort, or friendship town, involves cooperation between municipalities in areas such as governance, culture, economic development and public services. Such partnerships can also facilitate exchanges on public transport, waste management, environmental protection and sustainable infrastructure.
Officials said Gurugram could share its experience in investment facilitation, urban planning and civic administration with the five proposed urban centres along the KMP Expressway.
“The concept of sister cities has ensured uniform development across Sweden, and that is our vision. We want all major cities of Haryana to stand on par with each other when it comes to infrastructure, investment, culture and tourism, and to help each other,” urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel said.
However, experts said the effectiveness of such partnerships would depend on how they were structured, the responsibilities assigned to participating cities and whether the exchange of expertise resulted in improvements on the ground.
They also pointed out that Gurugram’s rapid expansion had exposed gaps in road infrastructure, drainage, waste management and municipal service delivery, which would need to be addressed while planning the new cities.
Saini also invited Swedish delegates to visit Kurukshetra for the International Gita Mahotsav, scheduled from November 28 to December 15, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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