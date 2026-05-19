Chandigarh, The Heritage and City Walk 2026 will be organised at six locations in Haryana on May 30, the objective being to connect people, especially the youth with the state's rich heritage. Heritage and city walk to be held at six sites in Haryana on May 30

The walk will be organised at Pinjore, Morni, Kurukshetra, Surajkund, Rewari and Ballabhgarh.

State's Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma said on Tuesday that that under the Haryana Tourism Corporation's campaign "Aao Chalen Apni Virasat Ke Saath," the second Heritage and City Walk will be held on May 30, from 6 am to 8 am at the six locations in the state.

Sharma said here that the purpose of such heritage walks is not merely sightseeing, but to connect the people of the state, especially the youth with their cultural heritage, history, and traditions so that they can learn, understand, and reconnect with their roots.

He said that this initiative will increase interest in history and culture among students, youth, and women and inspire them to learn about and participate in preserving their heritage.

Sharma said the state government is working seriously towards preserving, restoring, and developing Haryana's heritage as a tourism attraction.

He stated that more than ₹100 crore is being spent on the development, conservation, and beautification of heritage and tourism sites across the state.

The government's vision is not limited to preserving historical buildings and sites, but also aims to create awareness among the public, especially youth, about their cultural heritage, he said.

Sharma said that the first Heritage Walk was organized on September 27, 2024, on the occasion of World Tourism Day and received an enthusiastic response from the public.

Encouraged by its success, the second Heritage and City Walk is now being organized, and there are plans to conduct such walks every month in the future so that more and more people can connect with the state's heritage and learn about various historical sites, he said.

The entry is open to public, but registration is required.

He said that a fee of ₹500 per person has been fixed, which includes water, tea, coffee, caps, and refreshments. Heritage guides will also be available at all locations to provide participants with detailed information about the history and significance of the sites.

Sharma said that six major locations across the state have been identified for this edition of the Heritage and City Walk.

In Pinjore, Panchkula district, participants will visit Yadavindra Gardens, Gurudwara Manji Sahib, Bhima Devi Temple Site Museum and some other sites.

In the Morni region, participants will tour the historic Morni Fort. In Kurukshetra, the walk will cover Jyotisar Tirth Sthal, the Sarovar, Virat Swaroop, and the Mahabharata Experience Centre Museum. In Faridabad's Surajkund area, the walk will take participants from Surajkund reservoir to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.

In Rewari, the route will extend from Sandpiper Tourist Complex to Bada Talab, while in Ballabhgarh, participants will walk from Raja Nahar Singh Palace to Rani Ki Chhatri.

He made special mention of the Mahabharata Experience Centre, stating that the centre provides students and youth an opportunity to understand the Mahabharata era, Indian culture, and history through modern interactive mediums.

Visitors, especially students and young people, will get the opportunity to experience and understand our culture, and historical events in an engaging manner, he said.

The minister said that the government is also developing areas such as Pinjore, Kalka, and Tikkar Taal from a tourism perspective in order to further promote tourism activities in the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.