Haryana rights body directs MCG to expedite work at Bandhwari landfill

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has instructed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to line the bottom of leachate ponds at the Bandwari landfill with water resistant sheets and to construct a boundary wall around them to restrict access. Officials from the HHRC conducted an inspection on May 19 following complaints from environmentalists regarding leachate seepage and the detrimental impact of waste processing in the area. The leachate pond near the Bandhwari landfill. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Additionally, the MCG has been asked to build a drainage system around the landfill to prevent leachate from reaching nearby water bodies, and to expedite the process, considering the challenges that the monsoon season may pose to construction.

Chairperson of the HHRC, Deep Bhatia, said during the inspection, it was discovered that the leachate had been emptied from the water pit at the rear of the landfill. “MCG officials have been directed to line the bottom of pits with water resistant sheets and to fence in the water pit, to prevent cattle and wildlife from reaching it. The MCG has been given a 15-day deadline to comply with these directives,” he said.

Furthermore, Bhatia has instructed MCG officials to regularly collect leachate samples from the pits for testing, as well as periodically test underground water samples within a 200-metre radius of the landfill site.

“The samples should be sent to government-approved laboratories, with the exercise repeated quarterly and the reports submitted to the commission,” he said.

The chairperson said MCG officials had informed him that there was a proposal to construct a drainage system around the landfill to stop leakage of leachate into the neighbouring water bodies. “I have asked them to involve nearby villagers and environmentalists in the planning of new projects. Meetings between the MCG joint commissioner, villagers, and environmentalists will be held to gather their perspectives and a comprehensive plan will be devised to address the issue,” he said.

Additionally, Bhatia urged the MCG to raise public awareness among residents about proper garbage disposal through seminars and engagement with stakeholders, informing them about development plans and proposed machinery or equipment installations in the area.

Environmentalists have raised concerns about the adverse environmental and health effects caused by the garbage collection at the Bandhwari landfill site. They claimed that the leachate from the landfill is polluting underground water, posing a significant threat to the entire National Capital Region.

Bhatia said it was to understand the ground situation that he visited the landfill site on May 19 and also called all officials concerned to the spot. “The waste to energy plant project is pending since long and should have been commissioned by now. Now no further delay should be allowed and it must be made operational at the earliest and it should be ensured that it does not cause any further pollution,” he said.

To resolve the issue of excessive legacy waste at Bandhwari, a state committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal previously decided that starting February 15, 2023, 70% of fresh waste generated by Gurugram and 50% from Faridabad would no longer be dumped at the landfill. Although the deadline was extended to March 31, officials now aim to meet the target by November.

