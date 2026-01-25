HHRC raps police, HSVP over repeated encroachments in Gurugram’s Sector 57

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken cognisance of the repeated illegal encroachments and dumping of C&D waste in Sector 57, despite complaints being filed to the authorities. A demolition drive carried out by HSVP on a four acre plot in Sector 57, in Gurugram in April last year. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The Commission chaired by justice Lalit Batra reprimanded the police and authorities for their “lack of action” in the matter and directed them to come up with a permanent solution for encroachments.

The Commission on Friday was hearing a complaint filed in May. The commission expressed concern over contradictory reports submitted by different departments. While the police report indicated that the supply and storage of building material was still continuing at the site, the estate officer of the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) claimed that the encroachment had already been removed.

During the proceedings, complainant Roshan Lal Yadav, a resident submitted fresh photographs before the Commission, which showed that illegal dumping and storage of construction material was still taking place. Justice Batra also questioned the complainant why appreciation letters dated June 6, 2025, and December 8, 2025, were issued by the Sector 57 residents welfare association to HSVP’s administrator, praising the removal of encroachments, if the illegal activity was still going on.

Responding to the query, the complainant told the Commission that while encroachments are removed periodically, the lack of continuous monitoring allows the same individuals to encroach the space again, leading to repeated violations.

Calling it a case of “weak enforcement and administrative laxity”, justice Batra directed the deputy commissioner of police (east), Gurugram, to personally inspect the site and ensure effective and timely action for permanent removal of encroachment. The police have also been asked to ensure that illegal activity does not recur and to submit an updated status report of all FIRs registered in the matter, including the progress of investigation.

To be sure, the HHRC derives its authority from the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, which empowers it to examine complaints of human rights violations and issue directions. Encroachment, illegal dumping and administrative inaction are often treated as violations of the right to life, health and a clean environment under Article 21. While HHRC’s directions are legally recommendatory, they carry statutory backing, require written explanations for non-compliance and can trigger government action, court scrutiny or disciplinary proceedings.

The Commission also issued detailed directions to HSVP, Gurugram, to implement measures to prevent encroachments such as constructing an RCC/CC boundary wall of 8-10 feet, installing iron grills or fencing where feasible, placing warning boards, installing reflective signboards and lights for visibility at night, CCTV cameras at vulnerable points. HSVP has further been directed to coordinate with local police for regular patrolling and surprise inspections.

The Commissione also directed HSVP to submit an action taken report with photographic evidence at least one week before the next hearing scheduled for March 18, 2026.

Dr Puneet Arora, protocol and public relations officer of HHRC said the Commission has made it clear that encroachment on public land is not merely a law-and-order issue but also a violation of citizens’ right to a safe, clean and dignified life.

When asked about the matter, Sandeep Turan, spokesperson, Gurugram Police said, “Gurugram Police have taken cognisance of the directions issued by HHRC. We will conduct an inspection and ensure that no illegal dumping or encroachment is allowed to continue. Action will be taken as per law against violators and we will also share the status of the FIRs registered in the matter with the Commission.”

Meanwhile, an HSVP official requesting anonymity said, “We have removed encroachments from the site multiple times and our teams are keeping a close watch. However, due to the open nature of the land, some people attempt to encroach again. We are coordinating with the local police and will take further steps.”