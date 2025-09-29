Honda to set up C&D waste plant in Haryana under new MoU with state

The Honda Motorcycle Scooter India, Pvt. Ltd will set up a construction and demolition (C&D) waste management plant in Haryana under an MoU signed on Sunday, with the state providing land and waste while the company manufactures tiles from recycled material. The agreement was inked during chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s meeting with top Japanese companies in Gurugram, where he also urged firms to expand investments in the state and assured world-class facilities for industries. State plans include expanding Basai plant to 1,200 TPD and building more units, while 6 lakh MT of debris still lies abandoned across Gurugram. (HT Photo)

Cost estimates, project timelines, or capacity details for Honda’s C&D plant have not yet been shared, with officials saying the project has just been announced and it will take some time before financial and operational specifics are finalised.

Gurugram is grappling with a rapidly escalating C&D waste crisis that threatens its roadsides, vacant plots and drainage channels. The district is estimated to generate between 1,500 and 2,000 tonnes of C&D waste daily, though the exact amount fluctuates with construction cycles. Currently, the only fully operational C&D waste processing facility is the Basai plant, which processes about 300 tonnes per day within a 15-kilometre radius—a fraction of the total generated load, officials said. To bridge the gap, the state has approved an expansion of the Basai plant’s capacity to 1,200 TPD and plans additional plants in Global City, Bandhwari, and Begumpur Khatola. Despite these efforts, an estimated 6 lakh metric tonnes of debris already lie abandoned across the city’s lanes and open lands, awaiting clearance, they added.

Honda did not issue a comment on the MoU.

The chief minister is scheduled to visit Japan from October 6 to 8, where he will attend the Haryana Pavilion and hold further talks with investors. Ahead of the trip, Saini discussed plans for a dedicated Japanese companies’ cluster in Narayangarh, calling it a strategically located hub. “Narayangarh is strategically located just 40–45 km from Chandigarh and well connected to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. A cluster here will significantly boost trade and investment,” he said.

On infrastructure, Saini said long-term water supply arrangements for Manesar had been finalised. “A pipeline from the Munak Canal, at a cost of around ₹3,000 crore, will ensure uninterrupted water supply for the next 25–30 years. The DPR is ready and tenders will be floated soon. This will address future population and industrial growth in Manesar,” he said.

He also urged industries to recycle and reuse wastewater, stressing that untreated chemical discharge cannot be allowed to harm the environment. Saini said the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has drawn up a ₹78 crore plan to implement water reuse systems in Manesar in the first phase.

He further highlighted the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), urging companies to channel CSR funds through Deputy Commissioners’ offices. “CSR should be used for initiatives such as adopting and beautifying roads, funding language courses in hospitals and colleges, and supporting Model Sanskriti Schools being developed every 10 km across Haryana,” he said.

The CM also announced plans to introduce advanced fire brigade systems in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Sonipat in the first phase. He said the state had already begun work on 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs), with 6,000–7,000 acres registered on the e-Bhoomi portal.

At the meeting, Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, also present, called on companies to work closely with the government in CSR activities to maximise public benefit.