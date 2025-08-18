Haryana govt intensifies civic drive in Gurugram; top official leads on-ground review

The Haryana government has stepped up interventions with chief minister’s chief principal secretary (CPS) Rajesh Khullar camping in the city for five days, holding back-to-back meetings with civic bodies, inspecting key stretches, and interacting with residents. Chief Principal Secretary (CPS) to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, in Gurugram on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Chairing a review with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Police and district administration, Khullar emphasised urgency in tackling waterlogging, garbage disposal, stray cattle menace, waste management, and deteriorating road infrastructure. “You should be harbingers of change. Residents must feel the difference once you are posted here,” Khullar told officials, calling for accountability.

Road inspections and encroachment removal

Acting on citizen complaints, Khullar inspected Rajiv Chowk, Farukhnagar–Basai Road, and Dhankaut Road on Sunday along with district officers. He directed removal of encroachments along the Right of Way (ROW), strengthening of road berms, and clearing of traffic bottlenecks. At Dhankaut village, he assured residents of “speedy action.”

Tackling drainage and sewage

At a review in the PWD rest house, GMDA presented its drainage and sewage plan, noting that Gurugram’s rainwater flows through three stormwater channels — Leg-1, Leg-2, and Leg-3 — linked to the Najafgarh drain. Work on Leg-3, a 3.5-km stretch, is underway after land acquisition.

Authorities identified 12 critical waterlogging spots based on last year’s monsoon experience, including Narsinghpur, Khandsa Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sheetla Mata Road, Ambience Mall and stretches near the Aravallis. Officials said mitigation works are ongoing: a katcha drain diverted rainwater at Narsinghpur this year, while stormwater drain construction is underway across several sectors. Box drains from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 are 50% complete, and RCC master drains in Sectors 68–75 and 112–115 have been initiated.

On sewage, Gurugram’s treatment capacity of 408 MLD is planned to be scaled up to 950 MLD by 2028, with new and upgraded plants at Bajghera, Dhanwapur, Behrampur, Sector 78 and 107.

Waste management and stray cattle

Khullar flagged garbage heaps and debris along roads, directing civic bodies to impose strict fines on illegal dumping and to crack down on garbage burning with police support. The MCG said bulk waste generators are being trained to process waste within premises. Gurugram’s Basai solid waste plant (1,600-ton capacity) is functional, and additional secondary collection centres are planned.

On stray cattle, which often cause accidents, Khullar suggested relocating them to Kamdhenu Gaushala and Nandishala in Karterpuri, while planning additional facilities.

Push for healthcare

Officials also briefed on the ₹550-crore Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College & Hospital project at Kherki Majra, targeted for completion by December 2025. It will include academic blocks, hostels, a trauma centre, and a teaching hospital.

Khullar reminded officers that “visible results, not just files and reviews” would determine their success. With Gurugram’s rapid growth into a global business hub, the state government is focusing on drainage, waste management, encroachment removal and civic discipline to deliver a cleaner, safer and more functional city ahead of the next monsoon season.