Hry Swachh Bharat top official reviews sanitation in Gurugram

The executive vice chairman of the Swachh Bharat Mission Haryana, Subhash Chandra, visited Gurugram on Wednesday to inspect its sanitation conditions and provide guidance for improvements. During his visit, he toured several key locations, including Sadar Bazaar’s vegetable market, community toilets, the Beriwala Bagh secondary garbage collection point, and parts of the National Highway. The executive vice chairman of the Swachh Bharat Mission Haryana during his inspection in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Chandra directed officials to intensify cleanliness measures and called on citizens to actively participate in maintaining hygiene standards. At Sadar Bazaar, he interacted with traders, urging them to use dustbins and avoid littering the streets. He highlighted that a clean market environment would not only benefit the community but also improve business outcomes. Chandra also emphasised avoiding single-use plastics and polythene and suggested deploying female staff in the women’s wing of the public toilet at the market for better management.

In a public address, Chandra stressed the importance of collective responsibility in achieving the goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission. “Citizens should avoid littering and discourage others from doing so. If everyone resolves to maintain cleanliness, the dream of Swachh Bharat will soon become a reality,” he said.

Following his inspection, Chandra convened a meeting with officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to review ongoing cleanliness initiatives. He provided constructive feedback, praised the MCG’s efforts, and discussed strategies to enhance sanitation resources and workforce management. Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg assured Chandra that cleanliness remains a top priority for the district, with extensive measures underway to address sanitation challenges.