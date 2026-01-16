HSVP asks property owners to vacate houses for road construction

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Thursday made announcements in Sector 68 and Sector 69, asking property owners to vacate their building by Friday as the land has been acquired by the authority, said officials. Locals also alleged that they had not been paid compensation for their properties by the authority. (HT)

Earlier on Wednesday, the HSVP demolition team faced resistance from homeowners, who alleged that prior notices were not issued to them before the demolition drive. Locals also alleged that they had not been paid compensation for their properties by the authority.

An HSVP official said that announcements were made on Thursday giving people 24 hours time to vacate their properties by Friday. “An announcement was made on Thursday regarding the demolition of houses obstructing the construction of the main road in Sector 68 and Sector 69. They have been given 24 hours to vacate. After the deadline is over, their houses will be demolished. The land will be handed over to GMDA for construction,” said Gyanchand Saini, SDO survey, HSVP.

Moinuddin, junior engineer, HSVP, when asked about the timeline of the land acquisition said that this land was acquired in 2003 and award for compensation was announced in 2013. “The supplementary award for structures was announced on December 25 last year and a proper public announcement was made in the area,” he said.

According to HSVP officials, the land has been acquired by the authority for construction of Sector 68 and Sector 69 master dividing road, which will connect with Sohna road. “This road will act as an alternative to the SPR and significantly reduce the congestion and traffic jams as commuters taking this road can directly get on to the Sohna highway,” said a senior HSVP official.

HSVP officials also said that they have been directed to remove the major bottlenecks, which have prevented the construction of roads in the city. “For the past one year, the authority has been working on removing land related bottlenecks and several of these have been cleared,” said the HSVP official.

The property owners, however, alleged that these were their ancestral properties and the authority had neither given them adequate time nor paid compensation before demolishing the same. “These properties have been standing for around 60 years. We have not been paid compensation for the structures,” said Rajesh Yadav, one of the property owners.