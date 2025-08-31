HSVP hands over land to GMRL for Gurugram Metro casting yard

Taking another step to expedite the Gurugram metro project, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has handed over 5.23 hectares of land in Sector 33 to Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) for setting up a casting yard, officials said on Sunday. The land, located in Transport Nagar, has been transferred for a period of four years following approval from higher authorities. A Rapid Metro train in Gurugram. (PTI)

In a communique, HSVP said, “It is submitted that as per approval conveyed by Chief Administrator, HSVP, Panchkula for handing over the land for casting yard measuring 5.23 Hect. to GMRL on temporary basis i.e. 4 years in Transport Nagar Sector 33. The land cited as subject except the area falls under stay has been handed over to GMRL.”

A senior HSVP official said they had carried out a demolition drive last week to remove illegal structures on HSVP land to clear the way for the transfer. “A demolition drive was carried out last week to clear structures that was build on HSVP land. We have handed over 5.23 hectares land which is free from any legal issues and only small patches are left behind as there is a court stay,” he said.

Meanwhile, GMRL has also sought land from HSVP in Sector 44, opposite the GMDA office, to facilitate piling work along the metro alignment. A senior GMRL official said, “The Bhoomi poojan for the project is likely to happen soon. We have also submitted the traffic diversion plan along metro route to traffic police for approval.”

According to officials, work on the Gurugram metro is expected to begin by the end of this month, with the Haryana government planning to hold the Bhoomi poojan by mid-September.