HSVP launches final oustees quota scheme, open till mar 1

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has launched a scheme to allot plots under the oustees quota to landowners whose land has been acquired more than 75%. The scheme, which will remain open from January 1 to March 1, 2025, allows eligible landowners to purchase plots at government-determined collector rates, HSVP officials said. Officials further clarified that this is the final scheme for allotments under the oustees quota. The scheme is open from January 1, 2025, and shall remain open till March 1, 2025. The applicants can apply on the HSVP portal along with a fee of ₹ 50,000. (HT Photo)

The total number of plots will be finalised by the authority after getting report from all the estate offices from where information has been sought, said officials.

“Under the oustees quota, this is the final scheme launched by the HSVP to enable those landowners in the city, whose more than 75 percent land has been acquired by the authority to develop residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. The plot owners can buy plots at the government-decided circle rates, which are fixed every year,” said a senior HSVP official.

To ensure transparency, HSVP has formed a committee to scrutinise applications and determine eligibility. “We have identified plots in respective sectors and per details available with the department. The scheme is open from January 1, 2025, and shall remain open till March 1, 2025. The applicants can apply on the HSVP portal along with a fee of ₹50,000,” officials added. In Gurugram, plots have been identified in Sector 1 to 57, where land has been acquired by the authority.

The oustees quota applies to all landowners whose land has been acquired by the authority more than 75%, as per the oustees policy of 2016. “All landowners whose land was acquired before 1987 and after it are eligible for a plot under this scheme,” said the senior official.

The applicants will have to submit application with a fees of ₹50,000 and the authority will scrutinise the eligibility in two months and allotment will be done in next one month, according to officials. Financing of the plots will have to be arranged by the allottees as per their financial ability.

Chief administrator Chander Shekhar Khare stated in an order, “Applications received against public advertisement will be scrutinised to decide eligibility/entitlement within a period of two months after the expiry of the time allowed for submission of applications. After approval of the competent authority, the allotment shall be completed in one month.”

Under the scheme, plots will be allotted in the same sector where the land was acquired, and the size of the plot offered will depend on the area of land acquired by the authority, HSVP officials said.

