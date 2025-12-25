HSVP seeks change in Gurugram–Faridabad RRTS route over land concerns

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has called for changing the route of the proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project from Gurugram to Faridabad, as it might lose land in Sector 29 and the Leisure Valley park, if the elevated rail is constructed through it, said officials aware of the matter on Wednesday. The authority warned that the current elevated alignment could impact Leisure Valley park and commercial plots worth hundreds of crores. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior HSVP official said, in a meeting held on December 16, HSVP suggested that the alignment for this train should either start from Rajiv Chowk or it should be constructed underground from Iffco Chowk to go towards Sector 53.

According to National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC’s) current plan, the Namo Bharat train is planned to run from Iffco Chowk, via Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar Marg, crossing Golf Course Road, and then along the Gurugram-Faridabad Road to Faridabad, Noida, and Greater Noida. The detailed project report (DPR) for this 61.5 km long route, has already been prepared and is under consideration of different state government agencies.

“We have called for a change in alignment as the proposed route will pass through valuable HSVP land which includes two large plots earmarked for commercial projects. The elevated rail will also pass through the Leisure Valley park and it will also impact the greenery and ecosystem of the park,” said the senior HSVP official.

A senior Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) official, when asked about the matter said that the draft DPR for the proposed Gurugram to Faridabad RRTS project is under consideration and the best possible route, which serves the commuters and city at large would be chosen. “The land owned by HSVP is valuable but if it turns out that the elevated route through Sector 29 is the most viable, then it would be chosen. The area of the plots is around 6 acres with the minimum commercial value of ₹200 crore per acre. These projects are of national importance and we will take the final cause based on that consideration. We are also working out to see if other options can also work,” he said.

Chander Shekhar Khare, managing director, HMRTC, when asked about the project proposal said that draft DPR is under consideration. “A decision on the matter will be taken after due deliberation with all stakeholders,” he said.

NCRTC has prepared a DPR worth ₹15,000 crore for the proposed Gurugram-Greater Noida Namo Bharat train project, which aims to connect Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Greater Noida. The plan includes constructing stations at Iffco Chowk and Sector 54 in Gurugram, Bata Chowk and sectors 85, 86 in Faridabad, sectors 142,168 in Noida, and Surajpur in Greater Noida.