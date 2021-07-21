HSVP to auction 35 acres by September

Land parcels owned by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), on which no developmental activities have been planned, will be auctioned in the next two months for residential and commercial developments, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said that they are in the process of identifying such areas within the city and have identified 35 acres so far, which are likely to be auctioned in August or September.

Jitender Yadav, HSVP administrator, Gurugram, said that 20 to 25 such sites have been identified and details of these land parcels were shared with the district town planner to plan them for residential and commercial use. “These sites are around 35 acres and will be put for auction either in August or September,” said Yadav.

Faced with a funds crunch of late, senior officials in Chandigarh directed the authority to monetise its unutilised assets. Initially, properties will be identified in estate offices one and two of the city and areas adjoining Pataudi. Later, this process would be carried out in Rewari and Dharuhera as well, said officials.

HSVP officials said that every week, a review meeting will be held to bring more such land under planning and development to monetise them. Officials said that the authority owns around 1,500 acres in Gurugram that can be monetised because of the cash crunch being faced by the authority. The focus is to develop this land, they said.

Yadav said that plots under estate offices one and two in Gurugram and areas in Pataudi would be auctioned. “This land would be sold either as residential plots or commercial sites to developers through e-auction,” he said.

HSVP officials said that large chunks of land owned by the authority have also been encroached upon and the same will be cleared and planned for the development of commercial and residential properties. “All efforts would be made to ensure that the land owned by authority is identified and cleared from encroachments,” said Yadav.