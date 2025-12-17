Hybrid classes for Classes I–V to continue in Gurugram amid poor air

In view of persistently poor air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR), the Gurugram district administration has decided to continue hybrid-mode classes for students from Classes I to V, officials said. The order issued by deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar on November 13 will remain in force as air quality in the district continues to stay in the “very poor” category and Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) are still applicable, officials said. The decision applies to all government and private schools and will be reviewed periodically based on pollution trends and CAQM directions. (HT Archive)

District officials said the decision has been taken keeping the health and safety of young children in mind, as they are among the most vulnerable groups when it comes to exposure to air pollution. Under the existing order, all schools in Gurugram, including government and private institutions, are required to conduct primary classes in hybrid mode, allowing students to attend either online or offline.

DC Ajay Kumar said the arrangement strikes a balance between education continuity and health safeguards. “For the past several days, the air quality index in Gurugram has remained in the ‘very poor’ range. Considering the health risks to children, especially those in primary classes, the hybrid mode of teaching will continue. Wherever online facilities are available, parents and students may opt for online classes with mutual consent,” he said.

The district administration has directed schools to ensure that academic activities are not disrupted due to the arrangement. Schools have also been asked to remain sensitive to parents’ concerns and avoid compelling students to attend physical classes if they choose the online option.

Officials said the decision is in line with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) order issued on November 11, 2025, and the Haryana government’s directions dated November 12, 2025. Along with the continuation of hybrid classes, all restrictions under Stage IV of Grap will remain in force across the district.

To be sure, CAQM notices mandate all classes except for X and XII be held in hybrid mode under Grap stage 4. Primary section classes till V also have the option of being held completely online at the discretion of the state. However, no such guidelines have been issued for Classes VI to IX and X in Gurugram by district management thus far.

The DC has instructed the district education officer, district elementary education officer and school managements to strictly comply with the order. Officials said regular monitoring will be conducted to ensure adherence.

Air quality levels in Gurugram have remained elevated due to local emissions, unfavourable meteorological conditions and reduced dispersion, officials said. The administration added that the situation will be reviewed periodically and further decisions will be taken based on air quality trends and directions from CAQM.

Parents have been advised to closely monitor their children’s health and limit outdoor exposure, particularly during early morning and late evening hours when pollution levels tend to spike.