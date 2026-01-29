Illegal wastewater dumping near Manesar housing societies sparks concern

Rampant illegal dumping of untreated domestic wastewater continues on vacant land parcels near residential societies in Manesar, triggering health and environmental concerns among residents, officials and locals, they said on Wednesday. HT found tankers releasing domestic wastewater near Elan Mercado Mall, with runoff flowing into agricultural fields and nearby localities. (HT)

Residents said wastewater that is required to be transported to the water treatment plant (WTP) in Sector 6 is instead being dumped on barren plots across sectors 77, 78, 79, 80 and 82.

Mayank Chauhan, a resident of Godrej Homes in Sector 80, said that every day eight to ten tankers carrying water mixed with human waste, household chemicals and suspended solids are released into an empty plot near Rampura Chowk. “Despite repeated complaints to the civic bodies and their subsequent team visits, no action has been taken against vendors tasked with taking the wastewater to WTPs,” Chauhan said.

Gaurav Sharma, a resident of Umang Winter Hill in Sector 77, said the dumping has caused a persistent stench and raised health concerns. “The wastewater dumping has resulted in serious healthcare risks for residents,” he said.

During a spot check by HT on Wednesday afternoon, multiple tankers were found parked on land parcels behind Elan Mercado Mall, releasing domestic wastewater into the open, from where it flowed into nearby agricultural fields. “Our boss has told us to release the STP water here,” said a tanker driver, requesting anonymity.

Residents said similar dumping is frequently carried out on empty plots near Naraungpur locality, Monsoon Breeze, and Vipul Lavanya Apartments in sectors 78 and 81, posing a constant threat of water-borne and mosquito-borne diseases.

Dhirender Singh, a resident of Mount Ville in Sector 79, said residents pay high maintenance charges to operate localised sewage treatment plants (STPs), but no STP pipelines have been laid in the rapidly growing sectors. “The tankers designated to take wastewater to STPs often drop it in open land parcels near agricultural fields to save fuel costs,” he said.

A senior official of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) said many of the land parcels being used for dumping are disputed, which contractors exploit to dispose of wastewater illegally.

Hitender Kumar, joint commissioner of MCM, said the civic body has formed four teams and will launch an intensive challan drive in the coming weeks. “We are encouraging societies to install their STPs; however, the residential areas relying on informal systems of wastewater still face this problem. A temporary arrangement to transport the wastewater to STPs for societies without adequate infrastructure is in working order,” he said.

Sanitary officials in the affected sectors said strict action will be taken against private tanker operators involved in illegal dumping. “Local bodies must urgently shut such dumping sites permanently to prevent water- and vector-borne diseases,” a senior health department doctor said, requesting anonymity.